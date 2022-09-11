Daily Mike Trout Report: Had the day off in loss to Astros

Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP

Saturday: Hit a two-out, three-run homer in the second inning to help the Angels beat Houston 6-1. Batting second and playing center field, he also doubled. Trout finished 2 for 4 with a walk and two runs scored.

Sunday: Was given the day off and not play in the Angels' 12-4 loss to Houston in the series finale.

Monday: Konnor Pilkington (1-2, 3.99 ERA) will start for the Guardians in the first of a three-game series beginning 6:10 p.m. Monday in Cleveland. Trout has never faced him.

Chasing history: Trout has homered in six straight games, breaking the franchise record, set by Bobby Bonds from Aug. 2-7, 1977. Ken Griffey Jr., Don Mattingly and Dale Long share the major league record of eight games in a row with a home run.

Stats: Trout is hitting .280 (101 for 361) with 34 home runs, 67 RBIs and 71 runs scored in 99 games. He has walked 45 times and struck out 118 times. His on-base percentage was .369, his OPS .998.