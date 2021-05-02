Daily Mike Trout report: Goes hitless Sunday day after smashing 7th homer

Mike Trout, 29, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP. In nine full seasons, he’s never finished lower than fifth in MVP voting.

Saturday: Went 2 for 4 with a two-run homer in the first inning, his seventh, in a 10-5 win over the Seattle Mariners. He scored twice and walked. He batted third and played center field.

Sunday: Went 0 for 3 with a walk in a 2-0 loss to the Mariners. He batted third and played center field.

Monday: The Angels begin a home series at 9:38 p.m. against the Tampa Bay Rays. Tyler Glasnow (3-1, 1.67) will start for the Rays. Trout has never faced him.

Stats: Trout is hitting .413 (33 for 80) with seven home runs, 16 RBIs, 20 runs and 16 walks in 23 games. His on-base percentage is .515, his OPS 1.290. ... He is leading the majors in batting average, on-base percentage and OPS. The Angels were 13-13.

— Press staff reports

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.