Daily Mike Trout report: Goes hitless in series opener at Fenway Park

Mike Trout, 29, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP. In nine full seasons, he’s never finished lower than fifth in MVP voting.

Thursday: The Angels were off.

Friday: Batting third and playing center field, he went 0 for 4, striking out twice, in the Angels' 4-3 loss to the Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston.

Saturday: Left-hander Martin Perez (0-2, 4.01) is scheduled to start the 4:10 p.m. game for the Sox. Trout is hitting .258 (8 for 31) with one home run and three RBIs against him. Trout also has walked nine times against him and struck out six times.

Stats: Trout is hitting .342 (38 for 111) with eight home runs, 18 RBIs, 22 runs and 23 walks in 33 games. His on-base percentage is .463, his OPS 1.112. ... He has stolen two bases without being caught. ... Trout leads the majors in on-base percentage and OPS. ... The Angels are 16-21, last in the American League West.

