Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Sunday: Went 2 for 5 with a walk, a run and an RBI in a 12-11 loss to Toronto in 10 innings. He struck out three times. Trout batted second and played center field.
Monday: Went 0 for 5, striking out three times, and scored a run in a 6-5 loss to the visiting Nationals. He batted second and played center field.
Tuesday: Josiah Gray (0-2, 4.91) is scheduled to start the 9:38 p.m. game for Washington. Trout is 0 for 3 against him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .306 (11 for 36) with three home runs, nine RBIs and 10 runs scored in 10 games. He has walked 10 times and struck out 11 times. His on-base percentage is .468, his OPS 1.079.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.