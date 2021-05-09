Daily Mike Trout report: Goes hitless but Angels top Dodgers

Mike Trout, right, said he “broke down” when he heard the Angels designated Albert Pujols, left, for assignment Thursday. “Just knowing that he’s been here for the whole time I’ve been here, and knowing it could be done just like that.”
Mike Trout, 29, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP. In nine full seasons, he’s never finished lower than fifth in MVP voting.
Saturday: Went 1 for 2 with a single and strikeout in a 14-11 loss to the Dodgers. He batted third and started in center field before being replaced by Jon Jay after the Dodgers took a 13-0 lead.
Sunday: Went 0 for 3 with a walk and two strikeouts in a 2-1 win over the Dodgers. He batted third and played center field.
Monday: The Angels begin a three-game series at 8:10 p.m. at the Houston Astros. Luis Garcia (0-1, 3.28) will start for Houston. Trout homered in his only at-bat against him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .376 (38 for 101) with eight home runs, 18 RBIs, 21 runs and 20 walks in 30 games. His on-base percentage is .488, his OPS 1.201. ... He leads the majors in batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage (.713) and OPS. ... The Angels were 15-18.
