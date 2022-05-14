Daily Mike Trout Report: Goes 0 for 4, strikes out twice in win over A's

Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Friday: Batting second and playing center field, he went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts in a 2-0 win over the Oakland Athletics.

Saturday: The series continued with a doubleheader late Saturday afternoon in Oakland. Both games ended too late for this edition.

Sunday: The series will conclude at 4:07 p.m. in Oakland. Frankie Montas (2-3, 3.77) will start for the A's. Trout is hitting .167 (2 for 12) with two walks and three strikeouts in his career against Montas.

Stats: Trout entered Saturday hitting .323 (32 for 99) with nine home runs, 19 RBIs and 25 runs scored in 29 games. He had walked 20 times and struck out 29 times. Among qualified players, he entered Saturday leading the majors in slugging percentage (.697) and OPS (1.143). He was second in on-base percentage (.446).

— Press staff reports

