Daily Mike Trout Report: Goes 0 for 3 as Angels nearly no-hit by Dodgers

Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Wednesday: Batting second and playing center field, he went 0 for 3 with a walk and a strike out as the Angels were nearly no-hit by the Dodgers in a 4-1 loss in the series finale. After Trout's ninth-inning strikeout, Shohei Ohtani hit a triple to break up Tyler Anderson's no-hit bid with one out.

Thursday: The Angels began a four-game series in Seattle against the Mariners that ended too late for this edition.

Friday: The series continues at 10:10 p.m. in Seattle. Robbie Ray (5-6, 4.52) is scheduled to pitch for the Mariners. Trout is 0 for 2 in his career against him.

Stats: Trout is hitting .294 (57 for 194) with 16 home runs, 34 RBIs and 42 runs scored in 55 games. He has walked 28 times and struck out 61 times. His on-base percentage is .394, his OPS 1.023.

— Press staff reports

