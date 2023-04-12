Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Tuesday: Batting second and playing center field, he went 0 for 3 in a 2-0 win over Washington.
Wednesday: Batting second as the designated hitter, went 0 for 3 with a walk and a strikeout in a 3-2 win over Washington in the series finale.
Coming up: The Angels will be off Thursday and open a series against Boston at Fenway Park at 7:10 p.m. Friday. Tanner Houck (1-0, 4.50 ERA), whom Trout has never faced, is scheduled to start for the Red Sox.
Stats: Trout is hitting .262 (11 for 42) with three home runs, nine RBIs and 10 runs scored in 12 games. He has walked 11 times and struck out 12 times. His on-base percentage is .436, his OPS .960.
