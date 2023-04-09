Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Saturday: Hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the fifth inning of a 9-5 win over the Blue Jays. Batting second and playing center field, he finished 1 for 3 with a walk and two runs scored.
Sunday: Went 2 for 5 with a walk, a run and an RBI in a 12-11 loss to Toronto in 10 innings. He struck out three times. Trout batted second and played center field.
Monday: Left-hander Patrick Corbin (0-2, 8.00) is scheduled to start the 9:38 p.m. series opener for visiting Washington. Trout has not faced him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .355 (11 for 31) with three home runs, nine RBIs and nine runs scored in nine games. He has walked 10 times and struck out eight times. His on-base percentage is .524, his OPS 1.234.
