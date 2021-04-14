Daily Mike Trout report: Gets one hit in Angels' loss at Kansas City

Mike Trout, 29, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP. In nine full seasons, he’s never finished lower than fifth in MVP voting.
Monday: Hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning as the Angels opened a series at Kansas City with a 10-3 victory. Batting third and playing center field, he went 1 for 4 with two RBIs and one run. He also was intentionally walked for the second time this season and the 106th time of his career.
Tuesday: Went 1 for 5 (a single and four strikeouts) in a 3-2 loss to the Royals. He batted third and played center field.
Wednesday: Brad Keller (0-1, 19.29) is scheduled to start the 2:10 p.m. series finale for the Royals. Trout is hitting .500 (3 for 6) with three walks against him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .368 (14 for 38) with four home runs, eight RBIs, nine runs and 11 walks in 11 games. His on-base percentage is .510, his OPS 1.273. ... The Angels are 7-4.
Los Angeles Angels Shohei Ohtani (17) is congratulated by Mike Trout (27) after his solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
This is a 2021 photo of Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels baseball team. This image reflects the Los Angeles Angels active roster as of Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 when this image was taken. (Jennifer Stewart/MLB Photos via AP)
