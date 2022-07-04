Daily Mike Trout Report: Gets much needed day off Monday

Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Sunday: Batting second and playing center field, went 0 for 4 two strikeouts in a 4-2 loss to the Astros in the series finale. Trout finished the series 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts, including striking out in his first seven at-bats vs. Houston. He ended the strikeout streak by reaching on a fielding error.

Quote 'em: “Mike Trout is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come around," Angels acting interim manager Bill Haselman said following Sunday's loss. “It's too long of a season never to have struggles. And everybody goes through it, even the best in the game. And he’s going through it right now and we’re confident he’ll get out of it."

Monday: The Angels were off.

Tuesday: L.A. will begin a two-game series at 6:40 p.m. in Miami against the Marlins. Sandy Alcantara (8-3, 1.95) is scheduled to pitch for the Marlins. Trout has yet to face him in his career.

Stats: Trout is hitting .272 (70 for 257) with 23 home runs, 47 RBIs and 53 runs scored in 72 games. He has walked 37 times and struck out 88 times. His on-base percentage was .372, his OPS .995.

— Press staff and wire reports

