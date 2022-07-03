 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DAILY MIKE TROUT REPORT

Daily Mike Trout Report: Finishes series vs. Houston 0 for 11 with 9 Ks

Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Saturday: Batting second and playing center field, went 0 for 4 with four strikeouts in a 9-1 loss to the Astros. Trout was replaced in the ninth inning for the second straight game.

After the game, Trout alluded to possibly dealing with some discomfort but it not being serious. “Just losing my posture up there," Trout said. “It makes my swing long. Just grinding through some stuff with the lower half. It’ll be all right.”

Sunday: Batting second and playing center field, went 0 for 4 two strikeouts in a 4-2 loss to the Astros in the series finale. Trout finished the series 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts, including striking out in his first seven at-bats vs. Houston. He ended the strikeout streak by reaching on a fielding error.

Up next: The Angels are off Monday and will begin a two-game series at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday in Miami against the Marlins.

Stats: Trout is hitting .272 (70 for 257) with 23 home runs, 47 RBIs and 53 runs scored in 72 games. He has walked 37 times and struck out 88 times. His on-base percentage was .372, his OPS .995.

— Press staff and wire reports

Mike Trout 2022 headshot for daily report
Matt York, Associated Press

— Press staff reports

