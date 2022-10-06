Daily Mike Trout Report: Ends season with 490-foot shot for 350th career homer

Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Wednesday: Trout hit his 40th homer of the season in the finale, a 3-2 loss to Oakland. Batting second and playing center field, he went 2 for 3, adding a double, a walk and a strikeout.

Saving the best for last: Trout's home run Wednesday traveled a projected 490 feet. It was the longest home run in Angels history in the Statcast era that began in 2015 and surpassed his personal-best 486-footer he launched Sept. 5, 2019. It was the fifth longest homer hit this season not at Coors Field in Denver.

A fast 40: Despite with a back injury during the summer, Trout reached 40 home runs for just the third time in his career, and the first since hitting 45 in 2019. He did it in just 119 games, the third fewest played with 40 homers in major league history behind Ken Griffey Jr. (40 homers in 111 games) and Matt Williams (43 in 112), both done in the strike-shortened 1994 season. J.D. Martinez also hit 45 home runs in 119 games in 2017.

Another franchise record: Trout is the first Angel to hit at least 40 home runs in three seasons, surpassing Troy Glaus, who did it twice.

Milestone: Trout, who is the Angels' all-time home run king, hit his 350th career homer as well.

Stats: Trout finished the 2022 season batting .283 (124 for 438) with 40 home runs, 80 RBIs and 85 runs scored in 119 games. He walked 54 times, including eight intentional, and struck out 139 times. His on-base percentage was .369, his OPS .999. ... In 1,407 games over 12 major league seasons, Trout is hitting .303 (1,543 for 5,094) with 350 home runs, 896 RBIs and 1,052 runs scored. He has walked 919 times and struck out 1,354 times. he has stolen 204 bases while having been caught 37 times. Jos on-base percentage is .415, his OPS 1.002.