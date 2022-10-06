 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DAILY MIKE TROUT REPORT

Daily Mike Trout Report: Ends season with 490-foot shot for 350th career homer

  • 0

Mike Trout through the years

Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Wednesday: Trout hit his 40th homer of the season in the finale, a 3-2 loss to Oakland. Batting second and playing center field, he went 2 for 3, adding a double, a walk and a strikeout.

Saving the best for last: Trout's home run Wednesday traveled a projected 490 feet. It was the longest home run in Angels history in the Statcast era that began in 2015 and surpassed his personal-best 486-footer he launched Sept. 5, 2019. It was the fifth longest homer hit this season not at Coors Field in Denver. 

A fast 40: Despite with a back injury during the summer, Trout reached 40 home runs for just the third time in his career, and the first since hitting 45 in 2019. He did it in just 119 games, the third fewest played with 40 homers in major league history behind Ken Griffey Jr. (40 homers in 111 games) and Matt Williams (43 in 112), both done in the strike-shortened 1994 season. J.D. Martinez also hit 45 home runs in 119 games in 2017.

People are also reading…

Another franchise record: Trout is the first Angel to hit at least 40 home runs in three seasons, surpassing Troy Glaus, who did it twice.

Milestone: Trout, who is the Angels' all-time home run king, hit his 350th career homer as well.

Stats: Trout finished the 2022 season batting .283 (124 for 438) with 40 home runs, 80 RBIs and 85 runs scored in 119 games. He walked 54 times, including eight intentional, and struck out 139 times. His on-base percentage was .369, his OPS .999. ... In 1,407 games over 12 major league seasons, Trout is hitting .303 (1,543 for 5,094) with 350 home runs, 896 RBIs and 1,052 runs scored. He has walked 919 times and struck out 1,354 times. he has stolen 204 bases while having been caught 37 times. Jos on-base percentage is .415, his OPS 1.002.

+29 
Mike Trout 2022 headshot

Trout
+29 
Angels Orioles Baseball

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout reacts at the end of the top of the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Friday, July 8, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

 Julio Cortez

— Press staff, wire reports

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

First and Ten: Oct. 7 High School Football Preview

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News