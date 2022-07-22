 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daily Mike Trout Report: Eligible to come off the injured list Saturday in Atlanta

Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Friday: Trout went on the injured list (left ribcage inflammation) on Monday. He missed the Angels' final four games before the All-Star break due to back spasms, so he is eligible to come off the IL on Saturday.

Saturday: Kyle Wright (11-4, 2.95) is scheduled to start the 7:20 p.m. game for the host Atlanta Braves. Trout has not faced him.

Stats: Trout is hitting .270 (76 for 282) with 24 home runs, 51 RBIs and 55 runs scored in 79 games. He has walked 39 times and struck out 97 times. His on-base percentage is .368, his OPS .967.

— Press staff reports

Mike Trout 2022 headshot

Trout
Trout will captain Team USA in 2023

Trout will captain Team USA in 2023

LOS ANGELES — Mike Trout will not play in the All-Star Game, but the Los Angeles Angels slugger is hoping to be healthy enough not only for th…

