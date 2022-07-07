Daily Mike Trout Report: Drove in a run in a win over the Marlins

Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Tuesday: Batting second and playing center field, went 1 for 3 with two strikeouts in a 2-1 loss to the Miami Marlins. He snapped an 0-for-16 slump dating to last Wednesday with an infield single in the sixth.

Wednesday: Batting second and playing center field, went 0 for 4 with and RBI and two strikeouts in a 5-2 win over Miami in the series finale. His RBI came in the top of the fifth when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Thursday: The Angels will begin a four-game series at 7:05 p.m. in Baltimore against the Orioles. No starting pitcher had been designated for the Orioles as of Wednesday afternoon.

Stats: Trout is hitting .269 (71 for 264) with 23 home runs, 48 RBIs and 53 runs scored in 74 games. He has walked 38 times and struck out 92 times. His on-base percentage was .371, his OPS .980.

— Press staff reports