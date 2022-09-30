Daily Mike Trout Report: Doubles, scores in Angels' win

Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Wednesday: Batting second and playing center field, he went 1 for 4, hitting a solo home run in a 4-1 win over the Athletics. He also struck out twice.

Thursday: Batting second and playing center field, he went 1 for 3 with a double, a run, a walk and a strikeout in a 4-2 win over Oakland.

Friday: Glenn Otto (6-9, 4.73 ERA) is scheduled to pitch the 9:38 p.m. series opener for the Texas Rangers in Los Angeles. Trout is 0 for 2 for his career against him.

Stats: Trout is hitting .275 (115 for 418) with 38 home runs, 78 RBIs and 81 runs scored in 114 games. He has walked 51 times and struck out 136 times. His on-base percentage is .361, his OPS .978.