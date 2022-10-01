Daily Mike Trout Report: Doubles and scores in win over Rangers

Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Thursday: Batting second and playing center field, he went 1 for 3 with a double, a run, a walk and a strikeout in a 4-2 win over Oakland.

Friday: Batting second and playing center field, he went 2 for 4 with a double and a run scored in a 4-1 win in the series opener over the Texas Rangers.

Saturday: Cole Ragans (0-3, 5.40 ERA) is scheduled to pitch the 9:07 p.m. start for the Rangers. Trout is 0 for 2 in his career against him.

Stats: Trout is hitting .277 (117 for 422) with 38 home runs, 78 RBIs and 82 runs scored in 115 games. He had walked 51 times and struck out 136 times. His on-base percentage was .363, his OPS .981.