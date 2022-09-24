Daily Mike Trout Report: Doubled, drove in two in loss to Twins

Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Friday: Went 1 for 3 with a walk and an RBI in a 5-2 win over the host Twins. He batted second and played center field.

Saturday: Went 1 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored in an 8-4 loss to Minnesota. Batting second and playing center field, he struck out twice.

Sunday: Dylan Bundy (8-7, 4.78 ERA) is scheduled to pitch the 2:10 p.m. series finale for the Twins. Trout is hitting .455 (5 for 11) with a double, two solo homers, two walks and three strikeouts in 13 career plate appearances against him.

Stats: Trout is hitting .273 (110 for 403) with 36 home runs, 77 RBIs and 76 runs scored in 110 games. He had walked 49 times and struck out 130 times. His on-base percentage was .361, his OPS .968.