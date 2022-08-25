Daily Mike Trout Report: Did not play in loss to Rays

Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Wednesday: Batting second and playing center field, he went 2 for 5 with a solo homer in the eighth inning of a 4-3 11-inning loss to the Rays. In the top of the 10th with two outs and Jared Walsh on third base, Trout hit a grounder to short stop Taylor Walls, who committed a throwing error and allowed Walsh to score to make it 2-1. Tampa came back to tie it before winning in the 11th. He also struck out twice.

Thursday: It was a scheduled day off for Trout, who did not play in the Angels' 8-3 loss to the Rays in the series finale.

Friday: The Angels will open a three-game series starting at 7:07 p.m. in Toronto against the Blue Jays. Mitch White (1-3, 3.63 ERA), whom Trout has never faced, is schedule to start for the Jays.

Stats: Trout is hitting .272 (83 for 305) with 26 home runs, 54 RBIs and 57 runs scored in 85 games. He had walked 40 times and struck out 103 times. His on-base percentage was .366, his OPS .963.

— Press staff and wire reports