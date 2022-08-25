Daily Mike Trout Report: Did not play in loss to Rays

The Angels' Mike Trout follows through on a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the sixth inning Tuesday night in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Mike Carlson, Associated Press
Mike Trout connects for an RBI single off Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs during the fifth inning Monday in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Chris O'Meara, Associated Press
The Angels' Mike Trout singles against the Tigers during the third inning Friday in Detroit. It was Trout's first game since July 12.
Paul Sancya, Associated Press
The Angels’ Mike Trout stands ready in center field during Friday night’s game at Detroit. It was his first game since July 12.
Paul Sancya, Associated Press
The Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout stands in the dugout before a home game against the Texas Rangers this month.
Jae C. Hong, Associated Press
Mike Trout talks to his son during the MLB Home Run Derby on Monday night in Los Angeles. Trout will be meeting with his doctor on Sunday regarding his back condition.
Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout runs to second base while trying to advance against the Baltimore Orioles during the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout heads to the dugout at the end of the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Baltimore. The Orioles won 1-0. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
Mike Trout wears the Angels’ home run cowboy hat in the dugout after hitting a three-run shot off the Orioles’ Tyler Wells during the third inning Friday night in Baltimore. The homer was his 24th of the season.
Julio Cortez, Associated Press
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout reacts at the end of the top of the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Friday, July 8, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
Mike Trout waits in the on-deck circle during the seventh inning of a 4-1 loss to the Orioles in Baltimore on Thursday.
Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Wednesday: Batting second and playing center field, he went 2 for 5 with a solo homer in the eighth inning of a 4-3 11-inning loss to the Rays. In the top of the 10th with two outs and Jared Walsh on third base, Trout hit a grounder to short stop Taylor Walls, who committed a throwing error and allowed Walsh to score to make it 2-1. Tampa came back to tie it before winning in the 11th. He also struck out twice.
Thursday: It was a scheduled day off for Trout, who did not play in the Angels' 8-3 loss to the Rays in the series finale.
Friday: The Angels will open a three-game series starting at 7:07 p.m. in Toronto against the Blue Jays. Mitch White (1-3, 3.63 ERA), whom Trout has never faced, is schedule to start for the Jays.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
1 of 12
The Angels' Mike Trout follows through on a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the sixth inning Tuesday night in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout runs to second base while trying to advance against the Baltimore Orioles during the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout heads to the dugout at the end of the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Baltimore. The Orioles won 1-0. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Mike Trout wears the Angels’ home run cowboy hat in the dugout after hitting a three-run shot off the Orioles’ Tyler Wells during the third inning Friday night in Baltimore. The homer was his 24th of the season.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.