Daily Mike Trout Report: (copy)

Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP

Monday: He homered in a 5-4 loss at Cleveland. The two-out, two-run shot in the fifth inning marked the seventh straight game in which he hit a home run. Batting second and playing center field, he finished 1 for 4.

Tuesday: He flied out to center field in his first plate appearance and walked in his second in a game against the Guardians that did not end in time for this edition. For the results, go to PressofAC.com.

Wednesday: Cal Quantrill (12-5, 3.50 ) is scheduled to start the 1:10 p.m. series final for the Guardians. Trout is 0 for 2 with a walk against him.

Chasing history: Ken Griffey Jr., Don Mattingly and Dale Long share the major league record of hitting a homer in eight games in a row.

Stats: Trout began Tuesday hitting .279 (101 for 361) with 35 home runs, 69 RBIs and 72 runs scored in 101 games. He had walked 45 times and struck out 119 times. His on-base percentage was .369, his OPS .998.

