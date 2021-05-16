Daily Mike Trout report: Contributes to Angels' win in series finale at Fenway

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout makes the catch on the line out by Boston Red Sox's J.D. Martinez during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout warms up before a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer
Mike Trout looks toward the dugout after striking out during the eighth inning of the Angels’ 4-3 loss to the Red Sox in Boston on Friday night. He began Saturday hitting .342.
Winslow Townson / associated press
Mike Trout scores for the Angels as Astros catcher Jason Castro reaches for the throw Monday night in Houston.
David J. Phillip / associated press
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout (27) scores as Houston Astros catcher Jason Castro waits for the throw during the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 10, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Houston Astros' Carlos Correa (1) talks with Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout before a baseball game Monday, May 10, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Mike Trout, 29, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP. In nine full seasons, he’s never finished lower than fifth in MVP voting.
Saturday: He went 0 for 2 with two walks in a 9-0 loss to Boston. Trout batted third and played center field.
Sunday: Batting second and playing center field, Trout went 1 for 4, scored a run and walked in the Angels’ 6-5 win over the Red Sox in their series finale at Fenway Park.
Monday: Left-hander Sam Hentges (1-0, 3.29) is scheduled to start for the visiting Cleveland Indians in their 9:38 p.m. series opener. Trout has not faced him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .333 (39 for 117) with eight home runs, 18 RBIs, 23 runs and 26 walks in 35 games. His on-base percentage is .462, his OPS 1.086 ... He has stolen two bases without being caught. ... Trout leads the majors in on-base percentage and OPS. ... The Angels are 17-22, last in the American League West.
This is a 2021 photo of Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels baseball team. This image reflects the Los Angeles Angels active roster as of Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 when this image was taken. (Jennifer Stewart/MLB Photos via AP)
