Daily Mike Trout report: Contributes to Angels' win in series finale at Fenway

Mike Trout, 29, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP. In nine full seasons, he’s never finished lower than fifth in MVP voting.

Saturday: He went 0 for 2 with two walks in a 9-0 loss to Boston. Trout batted third and played center field.

Sunday: Batting second and playing center field, Trout went 1 for 4, scored a run and walked in the Angels’ 6-5 win over the Red Sox in their series finale at Fenway Park.

Monday: Left-hander Sam Hentges (1-0, 3.29) is scheduled to start for the visiting Cleveland Indians in their 9:38 p.m. series opener. Trout has not faced him.

Stats: Trout is hitting .333 (39 for 117) with eight home runs, 18 RBIs, 23 runs and 26 walks in 35 games. His on-base percentage is .462, his OPS 1.086 ... He has stolen two bases without being caught. ... Trout leads the majors in on-base percentage and OPS. ... The Angels are 17-22, last in the American League West.

— Press staff reports

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.