Daily Mike Trout Report: Boston shuts out Angels

Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Monday: Batting third as the designated hitter, he struck out in all four plate appearances during a 3-0 loss to the White Sox in Chicago. His fourth strikeout was the final out of the game. Dylan Cease started for the White Sox, and the Angels struck out a total of 15 times.
Tuesday: Went 1 for 4 in a 4-0 loss to the Red Sox at Fenway Park. He batted second and played center field.
Wednesday: Garrett Whitlock (1-1, 0.54) is scheduled to start the 7:10 p.m. game for Boston. Trout has not faced him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .319 (23 for 72) with six home runs, 11 RBIs and 17 runs scored in 21 games. He has walked 15 times and struck out 18 times. His on-base percentage is .449, his OPS 1.143.
— Press staff reports
