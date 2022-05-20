Daily Mike Trout Report: Begins 3-game series against Oakland on Friday

DAILY MIKE TROUT REPORT

Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Wednesday: Went 1 for 5 with a solo homer and drove in another run off a fielder’s choice in the Angels’ 6-5 loss to the Rangers in the series finale. Batting second and playing center field, he also struck out twice.

Thursday: The Angels were off.

Friday: L.A. opens a three-game series at home against the Oakland Athletics at 9:38 p.m. Paul Blackburn (4-0, 1.67) will start for Oakland. Trout is 1 for 3 in his career against him.

Stats: Trout is hitting .320 (39 for 122) with 11 home runs, 23 RBIs and 32 runs scored in 35 games. He had walked 22 times and struck out 35 times. His on-base percentage is .432, his OPS 1.121.

— Press staff reports

