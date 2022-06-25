Daily Mike Trout Report: Becomes MLB's all-time HR leader against Mariners

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout gestures as he scores after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game Los Angeles Angels Friday, June 24, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Thursday: The Angels were off.
Friday: Tripled and homered in a 4-3 loss to the Mariners. Batting second and playing center field, he finished 2 for 3 with a walk, two runs scored and two RBIs.
Saturday: Logan Gilbert (7-3, 2.28) will start the 10:07 p.m. game for the Mariners. Trout is 1 for 3 — a home run— with two RBIs against him.
Historic homer: Trout's home run was the 53rd of his career against Seattle. He became the all-time HR leader against the Mariners, breaking a tie with Rafael Palmeiro.
Stats: Trout is hitting .289 (66 for 228) with 22 home runs, 45 RBIs and 51 runs scored in 64 games. He has walked 34 times and struck out 75 times. His on-base percentage is .391, his OPS 1.053. He leads the majors in slugging percentage (.662) and is second in OPS behind Houston's Yordan Alvarez (1.069).
