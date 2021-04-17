Daily Mike Trout report: Another big game helps Angels beat Twins

Mike Trout, 29, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP. In nine full seasons, he’s never finished lower than fifth in MVP voting.

Wednesday: Went 2 for 4 with a run scored in a 6-1 loss at Kansas City. He batted third and played center field.

Thursday: The Angels were off.

Friday: Batting third and playing center field, he went 1 for 2 with two walks, two RBIs and two runs in a 10-3 victory over the visiting Minnesota Twins.

Saturday: Matt Shoemaker (1-0, 4.09) is scheduled to start the 9:07 p.m. game for the Twins. Trout has never faced his former teammate.

Stats: Trout is hitting .386 (16 for 42) with four home runs, 10 RBIs, 12 runs and 11 walks in 13 games. His on-base percentage is .526, his OPS 1.276. ... The Angels are 8-5.

