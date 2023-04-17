Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Sunday: Went 0 for 4, striking out twice, in a 2-1 loss to Boston that took just 1 hour, 57 minutes. He batted second and played center field.
Monday: Did not play in the Angels' 5-4 win in the series finale.
Tuesday: Clarke Schmidt (0-0, 8.44) will star the 7:05 p.m. series opener for New York at Yankee Stadium. Trout is hitting against him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .278 (15 for 54) with three home runs, nine RBIs and 12 runs scored in 15 games. He has walked 13 times and struck out 16 times. His on-base percentage is .435, his OPS .972.
