Daily Mike Trout Report: Angels win in 12 innings

Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Saturday: Batting second and playing center field, he went 0 for 4 with a walk in a 2-1, 12-inning win over visiting Houston.
Sunday: Jose Urquidy (12-5, 3.69) is scheduled to start the 4:07 p.m. series finale for the Astros. Trout is hitting .125 (1 for 8) against him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .270 (91 for 337) with 28 home runs, 58 RBIs and 62 runs scored in 93 games. He has walked 43 times and struck out 112 times. His on-base percentage is .363, his OPS .948.
+14
+14
— Press staff reports
Tags
- Mike Trout
- Orioles
- Baseball
- Sport
- Los Angeles Angels
- Center Field
- Dean Kremer
- Percentage
- Report
- Home Run
- Stolen Base
- First Base
- Austin Voth
- Houston Astros
- Series
- Game
- Strikeout
- Run
- Dodgers
- Julio Urias
- Astros
- Clayton Kershaw
- Perfect Game
- Finale
- L.a.
- Atlanta Braves
- Kyle Wright
- Staff
- List
- Opener
- Injection
- Cortisone
- Exaggeration
- Career
- Back
- Condition
- Birthday
- Mike Frostad
- Update
- Injury
- Taking
- Matt Manning
- Rib Cage
- Tyler Alexander
- Starting Lineup
- Superstar
- Jeffrey Springs
- Shane Mcclanahan
- Inning
- Jared Walsh
- Solo Homer
- Taylor Walls
- Alek Manoah
- Toronto
- Rout
- Daily Mike Trout Report
- Hit
- Ross Stripling
- Blue Jay
- Walk
- New York Yankees
- Frankie Montas
- Double
- Yankee
- Franchise
- Phil Nevin
- Garrett Anderson
- Yankees
- Luis Garcia
- Houston
- Times
- Jose Urquidy
- Graduate
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!
Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.