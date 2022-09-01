Daily Mike Trout Report: Angels to begin three-game series vs. Astros on Friday

Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Wednesday: Batting second and playing center field, went 1 for 4 with a run scored in the Angels' 3-2 win over the New York Yankees in the series finale. In the bottom of the sixth, Trout reached base on a fielding error, which was key, because Shohei Ohtani followed up with a three-run homer to serve was the deciding runs.
Thursday: The Angels were off.
Friday: LA will begin a three-game series at home starting 9:38 p.m. against the Houston Astros. Lance McCullers Jr. (1-1, 1.69 ERA) is scheduled to start for Houston. Trout is hitting .167 (4 for 24) with a double, two homers, four RBIs, six walks and 10 strikeouts in 31 career plate appearances against him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .271 (89 for 329) with 28 home runs, 58 RBIs and 62 runs scored in 91 games. He has walked 41 times and struck out 109 times. His on-base percentage is .362, his OPS .955.
