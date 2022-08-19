Daily Mike Trout Report: Angels superstar plays for the first time since July 12

Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Friday: Trout was activated from the injured list and went 1 for 4 in a 1-0 win over the Tigers in Detroit. He batted second and played center field. Trout had not played since July 12 due to an upper back/left rib cage injury.
Saturday: Left-hander Tyler Alexander (2-7, 3.98) is scheduled to start the 1:10 p.m. game for the Tigers. Trout has not faced him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .269 (77 for 286) with 24 home runs, 51 RBIs and 55 runs scored in 79 games. He had walked 39 times and struck out 99 times. His on-base percentage is .367, his OPS .961.
— Press staff reports
