Daily Mike Trout report: Angels' Sunday game also postponed due to COVID issue with Twins

Mike Trout, 29, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP. In nine full seasons, he’s never finished lower than fifth in MVP voting.

Friday: Batting third and playing center field, he went 1 for 2 with two walks, two RBIs and two runs in a 10-3 victory over the visiting Minnesota Twins.

Saturday and Sunday: Games against Minnesota were postponed due to COVID-19 contact tracing within the Twins organization. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said outfielder Kyle Garlick, another undisclosed Twins player and a team staff member tested positive in the two days before the postponements, The Associated Press reported.

Monday: The Angels are scheduled to open a series at home against Texas at 9:38 p.m. Kohei Arihara (1-1, 3.07) is scheduled to start for the Rangers. Trout has not faced him.

Stats: Trout is hitting .386 (16 for 42) with four home runs, 10 RBIs, 12 runs and 13 walks in 13 games. His on-base percentage is .526, his OPS 1.276. ... The Angels are 8-5.

