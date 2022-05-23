Daily Mike Trout Report: Angels open series vs. Texas on Tuesday

Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Sunday: Went 3 for 4 and hit his 12th homer of the season, a solo shot in the seventh inning of a 4-1 win over the Athletics. He also hit his 12th double of the season, an RBI single and scored twice. Batting second and playing center field, he struck out once and walked once.

Monday: The Angels were off.

Tuesday: Dane Dunning (1-2, 3.92 ERA) will start the 9:38 p.m. series opener for the visiting Texas Rangers. Trout is hitting .375 (3 for 8) with a pair of solo home runs against him.

Stats: Trout is hitting .323 (43 for 133) with 12 home runs, 26 RBIs and 35 runs scored in 38 games. He has walked 24 times and struck out 39 times. His on-base percentage is .434, his OPS 1.133. He led the majors in slugging percentage (.699) and OPS. He was second behind the Padres' Manny Machado (.446) in on-base percentage.

— Press staff reports

