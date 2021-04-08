Daily Mike Trout report: Angels open series at Blue Jays

Mike Trout, 29, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP. In his nine full seasons, he’s never finished lower than fifth in MVP voting.
Wednesday: The Angels were off.
Thursday: They opened a series at the Toronto Blue Jays in a game that ended too late for this edition.
Friday: The series continues at 7:07 p.m. No starter was designated for the Blue Jays.
Stats: Trout entered Thursday hitting .368 (7 for 19) with two home runs, five runs, five RBIs and eight walks in six games. His on-base percentage was .556, his OPS 1.292.
— Press staff reports
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.