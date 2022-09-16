Daily Mike Trout Report: Angels open 4-game series against Mariners

Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP

Wednesday: Went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a strikeout in a 5-3 loss to Cleveland in the series finale. He batted second and played center field.

Thursday: The Angels were off.

Friday: The Angels will begin a four-game series starting 9:38 p.m. at home against the Seattle Mariners. Robbie Ray (12-9, 3.56 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Mariners. Trout is 0 for 4 with two walks and three strikeouts in six career plate appearances against him.

Stats: Trout is hitting .280 (104 for 372) with 35 home runs, 70 RBIs and 72 runs scored in 102 games. He has walked 46 times and struck out 120 times. His on-base percentage is .368, his OPS .994.

— Press staff reports