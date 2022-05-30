 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DAILY MIKE TROUT REPORT

Daily Mike Trout Report: Angels off Monday, play Yankees in N.Y. on Tuesday

  • 0

Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Saturday: Hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh to give the Angels a 4-3 lead, but Toronto went on to win 6-5. Batting third and playing center field, Trout went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs.

Sunday: Batting third and playing center field, he went 0 for 5 with a strikeout in an 11-10 loss to the Blue Jays in the series finale.

Up next: The Angels were off Monday before heading east. L.A. will be at the New York Yankees for three games starting Tuesday and then three games against the Phillies starting Friday in Philadelphia.

Stats: Trout is hitting .310 (49 for 157) with 13 home runs, 28 RBIs and 37 runs scored in 43 games. He has walked 24 times and struck out 47 times. His on-base percentage is .411, his slugging percentage .652 and his OPS 1.063.

People are also reading…

— Press staff reports

+15 
Mike Trout 2022 headshot for daily report
Matt York, Associated Press

— Press staff reports

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News