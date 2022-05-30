Daily Mike Trout Report: Angels off Monday, play Yankees in N.Y. on Tuesday

Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Saturday: Hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh to give the Angels a 4-3 lead, but Toronto went on to win 6-5. Batting third and playing center field, Trout went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs.

Sunday: Batting third and playing center field, he went 0 for 5 with a strikeout in an 11-10 loss to the Blue Jays in the series finale.

Up next: The Angels were off Monday before heading east. L.A. will be at the New York Yankees for three games starting Tuesday and then three games against the Phillies starting Friday in Philadelphia.

Stats: Trout is hitting .310 (49 for 157) with 13 home runs, 28 RBIs and 37 runs scored in 43 games. He has walked 24 times and struck out 47 times. His on-base percentage is .411, his slugging percentage .652 and his OPS 1.063.

— Press staff reports

