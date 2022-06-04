Daily Mike Trout Report: Angels' losing streak reaches 9

Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Thursday: In the first game of a day-night doubleheader at Yankee Stadium, he struck out three times and walked in a 6-1 loss. In the second game, a 2-1 Yankees win, he went 0 for 3 and was hit by a pitch in the left arm with two outs in the top of the ninth inning. He stayed in the game for the final out. In both games, he played center field and batted third.

Friday: Went 0 for 4 in a 10-0 loss to the Phillies, the Angels’ ninth loss in a row. He batted third and played center field.

Saturday: Zack Wheeler (3-3, 3.16) is scheduled to start the 7:15 p.m. game for Philadelphia. Trout is 0 for 1 with two walks against him.

Stats: Trout is hitting .285 (49 for 272) with 13 home runs, 28 RBIs and 37 runs scored in 48 games. He has walked 25 times and struck out 53 times. His on-base percentage is .388, his OPS .987.

— Press staff reports

— Press staff reports

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.