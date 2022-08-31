Daily Mike Trout Report: Angels lose to Yankees

Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Monday: Went 2 for 3 in a 4-3 win over the visiting Yankees in the series opener. He batted second and played center field.

Tuesday: Went 0 for 4 in a 7-4 loss to the Yankees. He batted second and played center field.

Wednesday: Gerrit Cole (10-6, 3.31) is scheduled to start the 9:38 p.m. series finale for New York. Trout is hitting .278 (5 for 18) with one home run and two RBIs against him.

Milestone: On Friday, Trout became the Angels’ franchise leader in runs scored. In a 12-0 win over Toronto, Trout homered to score the 1,025th run of his career, breaking a tie with Garrett Anderson for the record. Anderson did it in 2,013 games, while Trout needed just 1,374 games.

Quote: “We’ve had a lot of great hitters in this franchise, and obviously Mike’s going to go down as the best,” interim manager Phil Nevin said in a story by Julia Kreuz for MLB.com. “He’s still got a lot of years left, and he’s going to add to all his numbers, and he’s going to be at the top of all of them, I’m sure.”

Stats: Trout is hitting .272 (88 for 325) with 28 home runs, 58 RBIs and 61 runs scored in 90 games. He has walked 41 times and struck out 108 times. His on-base percentage is .363, his OPS .960.