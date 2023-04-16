Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Saturday: Went 3 for 4 with a walk and two runs scored in a 9-7 loss to Boston. His hits included two doubles, giving him five for the season. He batted second and played center field.

Sunday: Went 0 for 4, striking out twice, in a 2-1 loss to Boston that took just 1 hour, 57 minutes. He batted second and played center field.

Monday: The series finale will begin at 11:10 a.m., part of the state's Patriots' Day tradition that includes the Boston Marathon. Brayan Bello is scheduled to start for Boston. It will be his season debut, and Trout has not faced him.

Milestone: His double in the first inning Saturday made him the fourth player in MLB history with at least 300 doubles, 300 homers and 200 stolen bases during or before his age-31 season. Willie Mays, Alex Rodriguez and Barry Bonds are the other players who achieved the feat before turning 32.

Stats: Trout is hitting .278 (15 for 54) with three home runs, nine RBIs and 12 runs scored in 15 games. He has walked 13 times and struck out 16 times. His on-base percentage is .435, his OPS .972.