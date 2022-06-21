Daily Mike Trout Report: Angels lose series opener to Royals

Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Sunday: Batting second and playing center field, he hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning of a 4-0 win over the Mariners in the series finale. He finished 1 for 4 with two strikeouts.

Monday: Went 1 for 4 in a 6-2 loss to the visiting Royals. He batted second and played center field.

Tuesday: Jonathan Heasley (1-3, 3.72) is scheduled to start the 9:38 p.m. game for Kansas City. Trout has not faced him.

Making history: Trout hit two home runs in the series opener against Seattle and one in each of the final three games. The five home runs tied the record for any player in a single series against the Mariners, along with George Bell in 1987 and Boston’s Trevor Story earlier this season. Trout’s homer in the fourth inning Sunday was his 52nd career homer against Seattle, matching Rafael Palmeiro for the most by any player off the Mariners.

Stats: Trout is hitting .290 (64 for 221) with 21 home runs, 43 RBIs and 47 runs scored in 62 games. He has walked 31 times and struck out 73 times. His on-base percentage is .387, his OPS 1.039.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

— Press staff reports

