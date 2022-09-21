Daily Mike Trout Report: Angels lose series opener at Texas

Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Monday: Did not play in a 9-1 loss to the Mariners in the series finale.
Tuesday: Went 0 for 4 in a 5-2 loss to the host Rangers. He batted second and played center field.
Wednesday: Dane Dunning (3-8, 4.49) is scheduled to start the 8:05 p.m. game for the Rangers. Trout is hitting .417 (5 for 12) with two solo home runs against him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .273 (106 for 388) with 36 home runs, 71 RBIs and 74 runs scored in 106 games. He has walked 47 times and struck out 126 times. His on-base percentage is .361, his OPS .974.
— Press staff reports
