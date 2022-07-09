Daily Mike Trout Report: Angels lose 1-0 to Orioles, 7th defeat in last 8 games

Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Friday: Hit his 24th home run of the season, a three-run shot, and stole his first base in a 5-4 loss to the Orioles. Batting second and playing center field, he went 3 for 5.

Saturday: Batting second and playing center field, he went 0 for 3 with a walk in a 1-0 loss at Baltimore.

Sunday: Austin Voth (0-1, 7.20) is scheduled to start the 12:05 p.m. game for the Orioles. Trout has not faced him.

Stats: Trout is hitting .268 (74 for 276) with 24 home runs, 51 RBIs and 54 runs scored in 77 games. He has walked 39 times and struck out 94 times. His on-base percentage is .369, his OPS .974.

— Press staff reports