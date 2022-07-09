Daily Mike Trout Report: Angels lose 1-0 to Orioles, 7th defeat in last 8 games

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout runs to second base while trying to advance against the Baltimore Orioles during the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout heads to the dugout at the end of the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Baltimore. The Orioles won 1-0. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
Mike Trout wears the Angels’ home run cowboy hat in the dugout after hitting a three-run shot off the Orioles’ Tyler Wells during the third inning Friday night in Baltimore. The homer was his 24th of the season.
Julio Cortez, Associated Press
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout reacts at the end of the top of the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Friday, July 8, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
Mike Trout waits in the on-deck circle during the seventh inning of a 4-1 loss to the Orioles in Baltimore on Thursday.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
1 of 6
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout runs to second base while trying to advance against the Baltimore Orioles during the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout heads to the dugout at the end of the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Baltimore. The Orioles won 1-0. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Mike Trout wears the Angels’ home run cowboy hat in the dugout after hitting a three-run shot off the Orioles’ Tyler Wells during the third inning Friday night in Baltimore. The homer was his 24th of the season.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.