Daily Mike Trout report: Angels game Sunday rained out vs. Jays in Florida

Mike Trout, 29, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP. In his nine full seasons, he’s never finished lower than fifth in MVP voting.

Friday: Batting third and playing center field, he went 2 for 4 with a walk and a run scored in a 7-1 victory over the host Blue Jays in Dunedin, Florida.

Saturday: Went 0 for 1 with a walk before being removed in the middle of the fifth inning with the Angels already trailing by 13 runs in a game they wound up losing 15-1.

Sunday: The series finale was postponed due to rain in Florida. The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader Aug. 10 in Anaheim, California.

Up next: The Angels are off Monday and begin a two-game series beginning Tuesday at the Kanas City Royals. They follow that up with a three-game series starting Friday at home vs. 2012 Oakcrest H.S. graduate Cody Stashak and the Minnesota Twins.

Stats: Trout is hitting .414 (12 for 29) with three home runs, six RBIs, eight runs and 10 walks in nine games. His on-base percentage is .564, his OPS 1.392. ... The Angels are 6-3.

