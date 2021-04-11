Daily Mike Trout report: Angels game Sunday rained out vs. Jays in Florida

This is a 2021 photo of Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels baseball team. This image reflects the Los Angeles Angels active roster as of Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 when this image was taken. (Jennifer Stewart/MLB Photos via AP)
Jennifer Stewart
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout rounds the bases in front of Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette after his solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Dunedin, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
Mike Carlson
The Angels’ Mike Trout races out of the box on his way to a double during the first inning of Thursday night’s game against the Blue Jays in Dunedin, Florida. Below, he accepts congratulations from Jose Iglesias after hitting a home run in the fifth.
Mike Carlson / associated press
Los Angeles Angels' Jose Iglesias (4) congratulates Mike Trout after his solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Dunedin, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
Mike Carlson
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout makes a catch on a ball hit by Houston Astros' Alex Bregman during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout, left, is congratulated by Shohei Ohtani after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
The Angels’ Mike Trout, right, is congratulated by Jose Iglesias after hitting a two-run home run against the Astros on Tuesday in Anaheim, California.
Mark J. Terrill / associated perss
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) fields a hit by Chicago White Sox's Luis Robert during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis
The Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout runs to first on a double during the fourth inning against the Chicago White Sox on Friday night in Anaheim, California.
Ashley Landis / Associated Press
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) ducks after trying to reach a home run ball hit by Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson during the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 2, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout, center, scores on a single by Justin Upton as Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito, right, covers the plate and home plate umpire Larry Vanover watches during the fourth inning of an Opening Day baseball game Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
This is a 2021 photo of Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels baseball team. This image reflects the Los Angeles Angels active roster as of Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 when this image was taken. (Jennifer Stewart/MLB Photos via AP)
Jennifer Stewart
This is a 2020 photo of Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels baseball team. This image reflects the Angels active roster as of Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Mike Trout, 29, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP. In his nine full seasons, he’s never finished lower than fifth in MVP voting.
Friday: Batting third and playing center field, he went 2 for 4 with a walk and a run scored in a 7-1 victory over the host Blue Jays in Dunedin, Florida.
Saturday: Went 0 for 1 with a walk before being removed in the middle of the fifth inning with the Angels already trailing by 13 runs in a game they wound up losing 15-1.
Sunday: The series finale was postponed due to rain in Florida. The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader Aug. 10 in Anaheim, California.
Up next: The Angels are off Monday and begin a two-game series beginning Tuesday at the Kanas City Royals. They follow that up with a three-game series starting Friday at home vs. 2012 Oakcrest H.S. graduate Cody Stashak and the Minnesota Twins.
Stats: Trout is hitting .414 (12 for 29) with three home runs, six RBIs, eight runs and 10 walks in nine games. His on-base percentage is .564, his OPS 1.392. ... The Angels are 6-3.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
1 of 13
This is a 2021 photo of Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels baseball team. This image reflects the Los Angeles Angels active roster as of Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 when this image was taken. (Jennifer Stewart/MLB Photos via AP)
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout rounds the bases in front of Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette after his solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Dunedin, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
The Angels’ Mike Trout races out of the box on his way to a double during the first inning of Thursday night’s game against the Blue Jays in Dunedin, Florida. Below, he accepts congratulations from Jose Iglesias after hitting a home run in the fifth.
Los Angeles Angels' Jose Iglesias (4) congratulates Mike Trout after his solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Dunedin, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout makes a catch on a ball hit by Houston Astros' Alex Bregman during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout, left, is congratulated by Shohei Ohtani after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) fields a hit by Chicago White Sox's Luis Robert during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) ducks after trying to reach a home run ball hit by Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson during the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 2, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout, center, scores on a single by Justin Upton as Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito, right, covers the plate and home plate umpire Larry Vanover watches during the fourth inning of an Opening Day baseball game Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
This is a 2021 photo of Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels baseball team. This image reflects the Los Angeles Angels active roster as of Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 when this image was taken. (Jennifer Stewart/MLB Photos via AP)
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.