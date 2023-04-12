Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Monday: Went 0 for 5, striking out three times, and scored a run in a 6-5 loss to the visiting Nationals. He batted second and played center field.
Tuesday: Batting second and playing center field, he went 0 for 3 in a 2-0 win over Washington.
Wednesday: Left-hander MacKenzie Gore (2-0, 2.38) is scheduled to start the 4:07 p.m. series finale for Washington. Trout has not faced him.
Coming up: The Angels will be off Thursday and open a series against Boston at Fenway Park on Friday afternoon.
Stats: Trout is hitting .282 (11 for 39) with three home runs, nine RBIs and 10 runs scored in 11 games. He has walked 10 times and struck out 11 times. His on-base percentage is .451, his OPS 1.015.
