Daily Mike Trout Report: Angels begin three-game trip in Oakland

Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Thursday: The Angels were off.
Friday: The Angels begin a three-game series at 9:40 p.m. in Oakland against the Athletics. Daulton Jefferies (1-5, 5.22) will start for the A's. Trout has yet to face him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .337 (32 for 95) with nine home runs, 19 RBIs and 25 runs scored in 28 games. He has walked 20 times and struck out 27 times. Among qualified players, he entered Thursday leading the majors in on-base percentage (.462), slugging percentage (.726) and OPS (1.188). He was tied for second in home runs.
— Press staff reports
— Press staff reports
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.