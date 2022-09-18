Daily Mike Trout Report: Angels beat Mariners for third straight win

Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Saturday: Went 1 for 4 with a run scored in a 2-1 win at home over the Mariners. He batted second and played center field.

Sunday: Batting second and playing center field, he went 0 for 3 with a walk in a 5-1 win over Seattle. It was the Angels' third straight win over their division rival.

Monday: Logan Gilbert (12-6, 3.19) is scheduled to start the 4:07 p.m. series finale for the Mariners. Trout is hitting .333 (2 for 6, including a home run) with two RBIs against him.

Stats: Trout is hitting .276 (106 for 384) with 36 home runs, 71 RBIs and 74 runs scored in 105 games. He has walked 47 times and struck out 124 times. His on-base percentage is .364, his OPS .984.

— Press staff reports