Daily Mike Trout Report: A rare golden sombrero in loss to White Sox

Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Sunday: Went 2 for 2 with a solo homer in the first inning and a double in the third of a 6-5 win over the White Sox in Chicago. He scored three runs and walked three times. He batted second and played center field.

Monday: Batting third as the designated hitter, he struck out in all four plate appearances during a 3-0 loss to the White Sox. His fourth strikeout for the dreaded golden sombrero was the final out of the game. Dylan Cease started for the White Sox, and the Angels struck out a total of 15 times.

Tuesday: Michael Wacha (2-0, 1.77) will start for the Red Sox in the 7:10 p.m. series opener at Fenway Park. Trout is 2 for 3 against him.

Stats: Trout is hitting .324 (22 for 68) with six home runs, 11 RBIs and 17 runs scored in 20 games. He has walked 15 times and struck out 17 times. His on-base percentage is .459, his OPS 1.180.

— Press staff reports

