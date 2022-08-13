Daily Mike Trout Report: 3-time MVP says he will return 'sooner than later'

Injury update: Trout remains on the injured list and has not played since July 12. He said Friday he expects to return "sooner than later, and the Angels have said late August is a possibility. Trout has been been going through soft toss drills and was scheduled to hit on the field Saturday, which the Angels termed a "major step in his recovery." The Angels also said he has had no issues when throwing and running. It was unclear, the team reported in an injury update on its website, if he will need a rehab assignment before returning to the Angels' lineup.