Daily Mike Trout Report: 3-time MVP says he will return 'sooner than later'

The Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout stands in the dugout before a home game against the Texas Rangers this month.
Jae C. Hong, Associated Press
Mike Trout talks to his son during the MLB Home Run Derby on Monday night in Los Angeles. Trout will be meeting with his doctor on Sunday regarding his back condition.
Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout runs to second base while trying to advance against the Baltimore Orioles during the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout heads to the dugout at the end of the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Baltimore. The Orioles won 1-0. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
Mike Trout wears the Angels’ home run cowboy hat in the dugout after hitting a three-run shot off the Orioles’ Tyler Wells during the third inning Friday night in Baltimore. The homer was his 24th of the season.
Julio Cortez, Associated Press
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout reacts at the end of the top of the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Friday, July 8, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
Mike Trout waits in the on-deck circle during the seventh inning of a 4-1 loss to the Orioles in Baltimore on Thursday.
Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Injury update: Trout remains on the injured list and has not played since July 12. He said Friday he expects to return "sooner than later, and the Angels have said late August is a possibility. Trout has been been going through soft toss drills and was scheduled to hit on the field Saturday, which the Angels termed a "major step in his recovery." The Angels also said he has had no issues when throwing and running. It was unclear, the team reported in an injury update on its website, if he will need a rehab assignment before returning to the Angels' lineup.
Stats: Trout is hitting .270 (76 for 282) with 24 home runs, 51 RBIs and 55 runs scored in 79 games. He has walked 39 times and struck out 97 times. His on-base percentage is .368, his OPS .967.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
1 of 8
The Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout stands in the dugout before a home game against the Texas Rangers this month.
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout runs to second base while trying to advance against the Baltimore Orioles during the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout heads to the dugout at the end of the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Baltimore. The Orioles won 1-0. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Mike Trout wears the Angels’ home run cowboy hat in the dugout after hitting a three-run shot off the Orioles’ Tyler Wells during the third inning Friday night in Baltimore. The homer was his 24th of the season.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.