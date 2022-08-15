Daily Mike Trout Report: 3-time MVP has progressed to taking batting practice

Injury update: Trout remains on the injured list and has not played since July 12. He said Friday he expects to return "sooner than later, and the Angels have said late August is a possibility. Trout took two rounds of batting practice Saturday and more BP Sunday, the Angels said in an update on their website. He will face live pitching "in the coming days," the team said. It remains unclear if Trout will go on a rehab assignment before he returns to the Angels' lineup.