Daily Mike Trout Report: 3-time MVP could return to Angels' lineup this week

Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Injury update: Trout has not played since July 12 and remains on the injured list (back spasms and left rib cage irritation), but he could return as soon as this week. Manager Phil Nevin said Monday it was "really encouraging" that Trout was taking live batting practice and that it would up to Trout if he would go on a rehab assignment before returning to the Angels' lineup. Nevin did rule out the idea of Trout returning Tuesday, however.
Stats: Trout is hitting .270 (76 for 282) with 24 home runs, 51 RBIs and 55 runs scored in 79 games. He has walked 39 times and struck out 97 times. His on-base percentage is .368, his OPS .967.
— Press staff reports
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.