Daily Mike Trout Report: 3-time MVP could return to Angels' lineup this week

Injury update: Trout has not played since July 12 and remains on the injured list (back spasms and left rib cage irritation), but he could return as soon as this week. Manager Phil Nevin said Monday it was "really encouraging" that Trout was taking live batting practice and that it would up to Trout if he would go on a rehab assignment before returning to the Angels' lineup. Nevin did rule out the idea of Trout returning Tuesday, however.