Daily Buddy Kennedy Report:

Buddy Kennedy, 23, a 2017 Millville High School graduate, is an infielder with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The 2017 fifth-round draft pick made his major league debut June 17.
Thursday: The Diamondbacks were off.
Friday: Arizona began a three-game series at the Colorado Rockies. Kennedy was in the starting lineup, batting seventh and playing second base. The game ended too late for this edition.
Saturday: The series continues at 9:10 p.m. in Denver. Austin Gomber (3-7, 6.55) is scheduled to pitch for the Rockies.
Stats: Kennedy entered Friday hitting .172 (5 for 29), including a double, a triple and a homer, in 10 games. He had scored five runs and driven in eight. He had walked three times and struck out 10 times. His on-base percentage was .265, his OPS .644.... Kennedy started the season with the Triple-A Reno Aces, for whom he batted .296 (58 for 196) with eight doubles, three triples, four homers, 37 runs and 24 RBIs in 54 games
People are also reading…
— Press staff reports
— Press staff reports
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.