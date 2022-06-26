Daily Buddy Kennedy Report:

Buddy Kennedy, 23, a 2017 Millville High School graduate, is an infielder with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The 2017 fifth-round draft pick made his major league debut June 17.
Friday: Struck out as a pinch-hitter during the ninth inning of a 5-1 loss to Detroit.
Saturday: For results of their game in Phoenix, go to PressofAC.com.
Sunday: Beau Brieske (1-6, 4.07 p.m.) will start the 4:10 p.m. series finale for Detroit.
Stats: Kennedy began Saturday hitting .176 (3 for 17), including a triple and a homer, in six games. He had scored three runs and driven in four. He had walked once and struck out six times. His on-base percentage was .222, his OPS .693. ... Kennedy started the season with the Triple-A Reno Aces, for whom he batted .296 (58 for 196) with eight doubles, three triples, four homers, 37 runs and 24 RBIs in 54 games.
— Press staff reports
